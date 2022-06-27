Aberystwyth launch new kits with nod to university’s 150th anniversary

Aberystwyth new home and away kit feature the Old College ( Aberystwyth FC )

Aberystwyth Town Football Club have unveiled their new home and away kits ahead of the 2022/23 season - designed and manufactured exclusively by Acerbis - celebrating main clubsponsor Aberystwyth University’s 150th anniversary.

The design includes a commemorative logo upon the principal sponsorship band of Aberystwyth University, featuring at its base a silhouette of one of Aberystwyth’s most recognisable and important landmarks - Yr Hen Goleg / The Old College.

2022 will mark 150 years since the formation of Aberystwyth University - Wales’ first university - in 1872.

Aberystwyth Town FC’s official partnership with Acerbis was announced in 2016 and marked the Italian brand’s first foray into the JD Cymru Leagues.

Now unveiling their third instalment of home and away kits in collaboration with the club, 2022/23 sees the return of vertical Black & Green stripes for the first time in over 15 years to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium, last donned by club legends such as Aneurin Thomas, Glyndwr Hughes, Bari Morgan and Sion James to name but a few.

Aberystwyth Town FC has always been a family club with strong connections to the local community, making it an attractive partner for Acerbis as a family-run business.

Founder Franco Acerbis built his company on “Soul and Passion” in sport, and has never underestimated the importance of sport in bringing people together - in turn, building stronger communities.

Club vice-chairman David Evans commented:“It has been a pleasure working with the design team at Acerbis in collaboration with our club sponsors to celebrate Aberystwyth University’s 150th anniversary.

“The support we receive from our sponsors is vital to the day-to-day running of the club and our ongoing role within the wider community, so we’re delighted to be representing them with these fantastic new kits for the next three-year period.

“We extend our thanks to Acerbis, Aberystwyth University, Cambrian Tyres and Continental for their fantastic ongoing support as we look forward to another JD Cymru Premier campaign.”