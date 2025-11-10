PENPARCAU and Talybont played out a very entertaining game at Min y Ddol, in a Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League top of the table clash that ended 2-2.
In an end-to-end first half, it was Penparcau who went into the break with a 1-0 advantage, Gytis Pivnickas scrambling the ball home from a Ben Lewis corner.
Talybont had created their own chances in the first half, with James Graham, Ciaran Evans and Harley Lawton combining well in attack, but veteran goalkeeper Stuart Bird stood firm in the Penparcau goal.
The second half was as competitive as the first.
Talybont defender Will Roberts battled hard against the prolific Matty Davies, while Aled Parry-Evans put in a tenacious display in midfield for Talybont.
Penparcau went 2-0 up just after the hour, Gytis Pivnickas again on hand to slot home, following good work from Jack Mleczek.
Talybont knew they had to dig deep if they were to salvage anything from the game.
The introduction of young substitutes Tomos Benjamin and Owen Jac Roberts gave Talybont new energy, and they were able to stretch the Penparcau defence.
It was these two who combined to make it 2-1, with Owen Roberts finding Tom Benjamin on the edge of the box, and Benjamin fired home in the 83rd minute.
By this time, Talybont had been reduced to 10 men, with Sion Pugh picking up two yellow cards in the second half, on his return to the club.
Things went from bad to worse for the Tigers, as Jac Wyn Williams was given his second yellow for a late tackle on Jack Mlecezek.
However Talybont's fitness and determination were rewarded as Ciaran Evans calmly placed his 87th minute penalty to the bottom corner to make it 2-2.
The result means that both sides are still unbeaten in the league, and makes for an exciting second half to the season.
Third-placed Borth made it five league wins on the bounce with a 5-3 victory at Llanilar Reserves with five different goalscorers - Callum Lewis, Tommy Loveridge, Clay Nash, Alex Evola and Ashton Bradley-Thomas.
Eifion Thomas, Jamie Dowse and Leon Parry scored for Llanilar, who battled well throughout in what was always going to be a tough game.
The encounter was pretty even but the hosts were punished in the last 20 minutes and came away with nothing.
Ceidwaid Aberystwyth picked up their first points of the campaign with a 6-5 win at Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves with Williams O’Rourke, Ernie Andrews and Alex Parker scoring twice.
Tyler Errington, Lucas Betts, Ben Holt (3) replied for the hosts.
Goals by Brian Jones and Aidan Roberts (2) saw Corris United to a 3-1 win at Padarn United who hit back through Niki Williams.
