ABERYSTWYTH Town suffered another painful defeat on the road as they were beaten 3-0 by Connah’s Quay Nomads on Friday evening.
This latest setback was the Seasiders’ eighth successive loss in the JD Cymru Premier and they have a very tough task in stopping that trend as they welcome leaders Penybont to Park Avenue on Saturday.
The Black & Greens started positively at Cae y Castell with a high press from their front three causing errors by the Nomads.
Town were first to threate
n when Rico Patterson pulled off a trick then sent in a low shot from the edge of the area which kissed the far post.
Niall Flint then played John Owen in down the right channel but his effort drifted wide.
Aber defended a couple of corners and Dave Jones fielded a right wing cross, but then a left wing cross from Chris Marriott rebounded unkindly and Fumpa Mwandwe was on the spot to finish emphatically and open the scoring with Nomads’ first attempt on goal.
This felt harsh on the balance of play, but worse was to come when a nice move from Nomads found Jack Kenny out on the right, and his effort from distance tucked inside the far post.
Into the second half and Aber won a couple of free kicks but were unable to make them count.
Owen won another free kick on the left which Flint sent in low and on target, but George Radcliffe scrambled it clear.
Jones saved another attempt from the Nomads, then a decent ball in from Iwan Lewis just evaded Owen and Flint in the box.
Aber were still battling but just couldn’t find the opening.
Ben Maher sent in a low effort which Jones covered, but then substitute Elliot Dugan found space down the right and volleyed a shot which deflected in off a home defender for three nil.
Owen sent in a left wing cross which sub Alex Darlington headed wide, Rhys Hughes curled an attempt wide for the hosts, then Harry Arnison side footed an attempt past the post, and the game was done.
The Black and Greens battled and created chances on Deeside but the end results remained the same.
Aber have been drawn at home to Ammanford Town in the JD Welsh Cup, with the game to be played on 19 October, with a 2pm kick off.
Three days later Aber travel to Flint Town's ground to face Connah's Quay Nomads in the Nathaniel Cup Quarter Final, for a 7.45pm kick off.
Town's JD Cymru matches over the following two weekends have also been rearranged.
Due to UEFA Europa League commitments their home match against The New Saints has been moved to Sunday 27 October, with a 2.30pm kick off and the game at Briton Ferry has been chosen by S4C as a live game and will take place on 2 November with a 5.15pm kick off.