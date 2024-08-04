Colwyn Bay 0 Aberystwyth Town 2
Nathaniel MG Cup, round 2
THE Seasiders kicked off their campaign in style with a 2-0 win at recently relegated Colwyn Bay to give their confidence a boost ahead of the JD Cymru season opener at Newtown on Friday.
Manager Anthony Williams gave competitive debuts to new signings Christoph Aziamale and Frankie Eales, the former offering an early threat with a shot saved by Rhys Williams.
In a follow-up chance, Aber defender Louis Bradford’s header forced Williams into another save before Eales made a superb late block down Aber’s right to deny Craig Lindfield.
Lewis Sirrell headed wide from the resultant corner to remind Aber that the hosts carried a goal threat, and Dave Jones saved a shot from Gwion Dafydd.
It was turning out to be a close cup tie with little between the two sides but Aber made the breakthrough on 38 minutes when Niall Flint earned a penalty when his shirt was pulled and he slotted home the spot kick.
More Aber chances followed before the break with Harry Arnison’s shot blocked and Liam Walsh forcing Williams into a top class save after a surging run and shot from left back.
Bay started the second half in confident mood with Ethan Roberts firing wide, Sirrell having a header cleared and Dave Jones forced into action again to gather Dafydd’s glancing header.
At the other end, the influential Flint sent Jonathan Evans clear down the right but his shot sailed just over the bar before John Owen saw another shot saved.
Aber were looking the more dangerous outfit and knowing that they needed a second goal they began moving the ball around with intent.
Ealing had a penalty shout waved away after he went down in the box but the Black & Greens’ pressure was rewarded on 76 minutes when Flint beat his man down the right and sent a perfectly weighted pass back to Owen to slot home.
Credit to the Bay they kept going with decent efforts on goal by substitute Tom Weir, Joel Giblin and Tom Marsh-Hughes.
But Aber finished strongly and could have added to their tally when 16-year-old substitute Gwydion Dafis fired over from a good position and Braford with a late header that sailed narrowly wide.
Aberystwyth have paid tribute to former player Craig Shakespeare who passed away on Thursday, 1 August at the age of 60.
He played two League of Wales games for the Seasiders in 1999.
Shakespeare, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, held numerous roles during his coaching career, most notably as assistant to Claudio Ranieri when Leicester won their surprise Premier League title in 2015-2016.
Aber posted: “Everyone at Aberystwyth Town Football Club extends their deepest condolences to Craig’s family at this difficult time.”