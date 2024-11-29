Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff City U21, MG Nathaniel Cup semi-final, Saturday, 30 November, 2,30pm ko.
ANTONIO Corbisiero’s first home match since his return as Aberystwyth Town manager is a Nathaniel MG Cup Semi-Final against Cardiff City’s u21 side, which presents Aber with an opportunity of reaching the final of this competition for the first time since its inception in 1992.
The Black and Greens have reached this stage of the competition on no less than seven previous occasions (in 1993/94, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11 and 2019/20) but have not managed to find a way to the final as yet.
All Seasiders fans will be hoping that that moment will come this Saturday!
Although Aber’s record in semi-finals in this competition does not make for enjoyable reading, it is worth noting that the club has a stronger record in semi-finals in all competitions in recent times, winning their last three Welsh Cup semi-finals and creating many memorable moments on the way.
Could one of the local contingent be the hero this weekend – as Freddie Thomas was in 2009’s Welsh Cup semi-final?
Or will it be one of this year’s squad putting in a talismanic performance to take the team to the final, like Declan Walker did against Newtown in 2018’s semi-final in the same competition?
The young Cardiff City side will prove to be a tough test for Aber however and they have already defeated some strong sides in this year’s competition.
After defeating Afan Lido in Round 1, they knocked out former Cymru Premier outfit Pontypridd United in Round 2.
They then faced Merthyr Town in Round 3 and were once again successful, setting up a tie with high-flying Cardiff Met.
A 92nd minute goal from Michael Reindorf sealed a 3-2 win and a place in this weekend’s semi-final.
There will be one familiar face in the opposition line up too. Goalkeeper Matthew Turner will forever be remembered at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue for his last-minute equalising goal at Pontypridd United in April 2023 – a goal that proved to be pivotal in the Seasiders avoiding the drop that season.
Matchday tickets are available by cash or card at the turnstiles.
Admission prices at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue for 2024/5 are set at £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £2 for Secondary School age kids, and Primary School and younger are free.