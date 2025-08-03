Aberystwyth Town FC exited the Nathaniel MG Cup by the narrowest of margins on a sunny August Saturday in Barry, as the hosts earned a late winner.
Ollie Hulbert had opened the scoring for the Linnets on 25 minutes, but a stunning 74th minute free kick from Ben Guest brought Aber right back into it, only for Callum Sainty to head home five minutes from time to ensure victory.
Buoyed by last week’s positive win, Aber returned to the Vale of Glamorgan with Sam Paddock, Zac Hartley and Star Mayemba back available; however, the hosts took the early initiative and in truth dominated the opening 45 minutes, although organised and solid defending from Aber reduced the scoreline. Reece Thompson in goal saved Robbie Wilmot’s early strike, then Ieuan Owen headed wide then missed the target from a great position. Owen blasted over after a trick, but then the ball was played into the deadly Hulbert, who found space and fired home from inside the box. Hulbert then went inches wide minutes later and Thompson denied Owen again. For Aber, Guest had a free kick gathered by home keeper Joe Thomas and Hartley sent in a dangerous cross from the right, then the impressive Thompson denied Hulbert again, and the Bristolian fired over so that the score remained at 1-0 at the break.
Into the second half and Richie Ricketts sent in a great ball for Tom Mason, but the burly striker couldn’t quite get his shot in. Eliot Richards went close for Barry after a nice move, and at the other end Tyrone Ofori almost connected with a big clearance but Thomas was out in time. Thompson denied Hulbert yet again, then on came Mayemba and Gwydion Dafis, and Aber came right back into it. Hartley and Dafis combined with some excellent trickery in the box, then won a free kick on the edge of the area, and up stepped Guest with a superb strike into the far corner to equalise with barely fifteen minutes to go. Ryan Kavanagh fired over for Barry, but then atoned for this by sending in a deep cross which Sainty connected with at the far post for the winner. Mayemba sent in a great cross from the right which Thomas collected, and alas that was that for improving Aber, who went out by the odd goal in three.
Last season’s MG Cup Finalists therefore exit the competition, but they will be buoyed by having taken Barry right to the limit, and if they can replicate this level of performance, there is cause for optimism as the season develops. Callum McKenzie’s men have their home bow on Saturday as they welcome Baglan Dragons to Park Avenue.
