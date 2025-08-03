Into the second half and Richie Ricketts sent in a great ball for Tom Mason, but the burly striker couldn’t quite get his shot in. Eliot Richards went close for Barry after a nice move, and at the other end Tyrone Ofori almost connected with a big clearance but Thomas was out in time. Thompson denied Hulbert yet again, then on came Mayemba and Gwydion Dafis, and Aber came right back into it. Hartley and Dafis combined with some excellent trickery in the box, then won a free kick on the edge of the area, and up stepped Guest with a superb strike into the far corner to equalise with barely fifteen minutes to go. Ryan Kavanagh fired over for Barry, but then atoned for this by sending in a deep cross which Sainty connected with at the far post for the winner. Mayemba sent in a great cross from the right which Thomas collected, and alas that was that for improving Aber, who went out by the odd goal in three.