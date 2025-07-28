That proved to be the last Dolgellau wicket to fall as Jack and Lahiru Chamil had an unbroken alliance of 60 for the 6th wicket, which spanned the last 17 overs. Jack reached a composed half century from 97 deliveries and struck a six and 3 fours in his 61 not out, while Lahiru hit 2 boundaries in 24 not out, the innings closing on 127 for 5.