NORTHOP 2nds became the latest team in the North Wales League, Division 1 to benefit from a trip to Dolgellau, beating the hosts by six wickets.
Deciding to bat first, Dolgellau were limited to 127 for 5 from their 45 overs, Northop responding with 129 for 4 in the 35th over.
The home side’s Jack Williamson, in only his third appearance this season, topped the batting charts with an undefeated 61 as his team recovered from 0 for 2 and 9 for 3, skipper Joe Griffiths taking 2 wickets, 1 caught by James Roberts, and Tom Sudder the third, bowling Lafras Van Vuuren.
Opener Dave Jenkins remained steadfast while adding 30 for the 4th wicket with Jack Williamson, the former lbw to Darren Williams for 13 in the 19th over. Joe Williamson joined his brother Jack to move the score along to 67, putting on 28, Joe had made 9 when he was bowled by Sion Ferguson in the 28th over.
That proved to be the last Dolgellau wicket to fall as Jack and Lahiru Chamil had an unbroken alliance of 60 for the 6th wicket, which spanned the last 17 overs. Jack reached a composed half century from 97 deliveries and struck a six and 3 fours in his 61 not out, while Lahiru hit 2 boundaries in 24 not out, the innings closing on 127 for 5.
Griffiths bowled 9 overs, 2 for 28, Sudder had 1 for 20 from 8, Williams 1 for 18 from 9 and Ferguson 1 for 25 off 9 overs. Mark Poynton sent down 9 overs for 26. The Dolgellau total did not look like being enough for victory, and so it proved, the visitors advancing to a winning 129 for 4 with 10.5 overs to spare.
The hosts were still in the game when Northop stood at 81 for 4 but an undefeated partnership of 48 between Leo Grieg and Darren Williams took their side over the winning line. Grieg made 32 not out and Williams 13 not out.
Earlier, Chris Brooks and James Roberts had an opening stand of 62 in 17 overs. Roberts scored 24, lbw to Lafras, before Rhys Johnson was caught and bowled by Jack Williamson and Nathan Pierce bowled by Lafras to leave it at 69 for 3.
The 4th wicket went down at 81, Brooks for 37 bowled by Jack Williamson. However this was the last success for Dolgellau, Grieg and Williams taking Northop to 129 for 4.
Lafras claimed 2 for 23 from his 9 overs and Jack Williamson 2 for 26 also from 9, Northop going home with 13 points to Dolgellau’s 2 points.
