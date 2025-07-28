Aberystwyth Town FC got their season off to a perfect start with a 2-1 win away to Llantwit Major in their Cymru South bow.
Captain Desean Martin (12 mins) and birthday boy Tyrone Ofori (58 mins) got the crucial strikes, with Jack Bevan scoring for the hosts (26 mins).
Approximately 40 Southsiders made their presence felt from the start and encouraged Callum McKenzie’s men. True, Llantwit, boosted by a strong wind, had a promising start, but Aber’s Desean Martin provided huge cheer when he latched onto Ofori’s cute pass and slotted home into the far corner for the first strike. Llantwit enjoyed more possession without creating any clear cut chances, then Bont-Boy Garin Evans went on a thrilling 70 yard run down the right, but his cross just evaded Ofori. Minutes later Tom Lillico’s long throw bounced nicely in the box for Bevan to score from close range and the game was back level.
Keeper Reece Thompson pulled off a close range save to deny Bevan a second from the right flank, and the striker headed wide from a corner soon afterwards. Garin Evans saw a left footed effort saved by Kane Draper in the home goal; Cameron Gauci sent a free kick inches wide. Martin saw a headed effort saved for Town, then Thompson was again called to hold the line, saving Josh Jones’ header.
Jones flicked past the post early in the second half, but then back came Aber. Kosta Mario and Martin combined for a super cross. Calvin Smith sent in a stinging low shot which Draper parried for a corner, then Smith’s delivery was headed just wide at the far post by Kane Auld. Mario crossed for Mason whose low attempt deflected for a corner, then Smith’s throw from the left caused consternation in the home area and Ofori pounced to smash the ball thrillingly into the roof of the net for a huge strike on his 25th birthday!
Mario and Martin again combined but the captain’s cross was just over the bar. Sean Williams headed Connor Goldsworthy’s corner wide, and livewire sub Gwydion Dafis set up Mason for another attempt on goal, but then O’Toole was sent off for a second yellow card and the onslaught was on. Thompson went in to gather a low ball, then caught a dangerous cross. The visitors played the ball into the corner but back came Llantwit, Youssef Elazhari cleared off the line deep into injury time and Aber held on to make the perfect start to life in the South!
The Black and Greens had to work hard for this win which made it all the sweeter; they found a way to win on a tough opening day.
