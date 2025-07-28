Mario and Martin again combined but the captain’s cross was just over the bar. Sean Williams headed Connor Goldsworthy’s corner wide, and livewire sub Gwydion Dafis set up Mason for another attempt on goal, but then O’Toole was sent off for a second yellow card and the onslaught was on. Thompson went in to gather a low ball, then caught a dangerous cross. The visitors played the ball into the corner but back came Llantwit, Youssef Elazhari cleared off the line deep into injury time and Aber held on to make the perfect start to life in the South!