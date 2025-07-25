ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have confirmed the elevation of Academy youngsters Landon Walton and Tyler Davies to the Men's first team squad and welcome goalkeeper Reece Thompson and defender Youssef Elazhari to the club.
17-year-old Landon has made 50 appearances for the club's development side over the past two seasons and was a regular in the first-team squad during the 2024/25 JD Cymru Premier season.
He made his senior debut from the bench away at Connah's Quay Nomads in March and now formally joins the senior squad for the upcoming JD Cymru South campaign.
Tyler, 16, made 13 appearances for the development side last season and joined up with the senior set-up through preseason, impressing across the backline with appearances from the bench.
20-year-old goalkeeper Reece joins the Black and Greens having come through the youth system at Shrewsbury Town before two seasons contracted with The New Saints, whom he joined at 18-years-old.
He spent the 2024/25 season on loan at JD Cymru North side Flint Mountain FC where he made 20 appearances in all competitions as the club finished in a respectable 7th place.
Following his release from TNS this summer, Reece joined Town partway through preseason and now signs-up for the upcoming campaign.
Towering left-footed centre-half Youssef joins the squad having spent preseason with the club on a trial period.
The 26-year-old has previous experience in the Midland Football League with Solihull FC, Smethwick Rangers, and Paget Rangers.
Manager Callum Mckenzie said: “I'm really pleased that Youssef has agreed to join us for the new season.
“He has been training with us for the past four to five weeks and has impressed with his leadership qualities, particularly with the younger players in the group.
“Youssef has a fantastic attitude, is a real competitor, and will be a fantastic addition to the squad.”
