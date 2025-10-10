FOLLOWING the postponement of last week’s home fixture against Ynyshir Albions due to high winds at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue, the Black & Greens are back on the road this weekend as they travel south to face Treowen Stars looking to make it three league wins on the bounce.
Treowen, who celebrate their centenary next year, are competing in the JD Cymru South for the first time this season after winning the Ardal South East in 2023/24
The club is no stranger to higher levels, having spent much of the 1990s in the upper reaches of Welsh Division One before a series of relegations in the early 2000s.
Manager Ben Murphy, appointed in 2024, guided the Stars to last season’s title and has kept together the core of that successful squad, which suffered only three league defeats.
The prolific strike partnership of Chris Hartland and Corey Jenkins—who netted 40 goals between them last term—remains central to their attack, while summer arrivals Tom Meechan and Callum Hodges add valuable Tier 2 experience.
Treowen Stars play at Bush Park, situated in the village of Treowen near Newbridge, Caerphilly.
Access to the ground is via a steep staircase; supporters with alternative access requirements are advised to contact either Treowen Stars AFC or Aberystwyth Town FC in advance.
The hosts currently sit 14th in the table with six points from nine matches and were beaten 5–2 at Pontypridd United last weekend, with Lewis Green and captain Christian Davies getting on the scoresheet.
Aberystwyth slipped to 8th following last week’s inactivity but hold a game in hand over several sides. Callum McKenzie’s men will be looking to make it three consecutive league victories as they build momentum ahead of next week’s JD Welsh Cup tie against Cymru Premier side Barry Town United.
Bush Park, The Uplands, Treowen, NP11 4RX
Tickets: £6 Adults | £3 Concessions | Under-16s Free
