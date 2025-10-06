THE Forest of Dean Autumn Half Marathon offers challenging hills but runners have the opportunity to witness the forest in its glory of autumnal colours.
Six Sarn Helen runners made the journey across the border to participate in the race.
Simon Hall finished in 1:23:36, Mike Davies 1:30:52, Jo Summers 1:34:38, Carwyn Davies 1:37:15, Lou Summers 1:39:15 and 4th in F55 category, Polly Summers taking it easy in a time of 2:08:52.
Nathan De Pablo was the sole representative for Sarn Helen at the RTT Margam Trail 5K. He finished in a time of 31:09.
Storey Arms at the foot of Bannau Brycheiniog was the starting point for Fan Fawr Fell Race, part of the South Wales Winter Hill Series.
A challenging two-mile race with just over 1,000ft of elevation did not deter three Sarn Helen runners from competing.
Dan Hooper had a great race to finish in 22:40 and 3rd M50. Alix Arndt also had a strong race in 29:37 and was 3rd F40 and Nigel Leeming 38:00.
Oysho Sportswear Specialists were the main sponsors of the 22nd edition of Cardiff Half Marathon.
The men’s course record was broken by Yismaw Dillu of Eithiopia crossing the line in under one hour in a spectacular time of 59:22. 20.
Sarn Helen runners were part of this course breaking race achieving great times for themselves.
Ollie George had a spectacular run to finish in 1:15:41 and was 123rd out of 24,619 runners.
Rhodri Williams claimed himself another PB in a superb time of 1:20:30, Rhodri’s wife Nicola also had a fantastic run in 1:37:05 closely followed by Eleri Rivers in a great time of 1:37:15 and 6th out of 960 in the F50 category.
Arwyn Davies 1:31:37, Carwyn Davies 1:31:40, Layla Omar Davies with a new PB time of 1:32:11, Stephen Kenworthy 1:39:22, Kevin Jones 1:44:57, Ian Williams 1:45:33, Simon Reed 1:47:35, Mitch Redwin 1:48:26, Sara Wyn Jones 1:51:33, Paul Gough 1:52:08, Shelley Enders 1:58:02, Pam Carter running her 15th Cardiff Half 2:00:25, Jo Rosiak 2:07:26, Kirsty James 2:16:58, Sarah Puetz 2:17:14 and Colin Hughes 2:37:11.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.