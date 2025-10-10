CARDIFF Half Marathon is recognised as the UK’s second largest race of its kind and continues to grow with close to 25,000 completing this year’s event.
On a near perfect day for running, slightly overcast but with some wind, six Aberystwyth Athletic Club members joined the thousands in Cardiff and completed the 13.1 mile course.
Paul Jones, in his first Cardiff half marathon, led the Aber contingent home in a fantastic time of 1.23.45 with Stephen Thomas also completing his first Cardiff half in 1.47.38 and Bethan Rees in a time of 1.52.05.
Sian Owen finished with a PB time of 1.53.39 with Ffion Wyn Bowen crossing the line in 1.59.04 and Christine Zarges competing the course in 2.42.43.
Paul Jones was amazed at the support: “It was my first time doing the Cardiff Half Marathon and the support all the way round the course was incredible.
“We were fortunate with the good weather although the wind on the barrage did prove challenging.
“It is the largest race I have taken part in and the excitement certainly spurred me on - I’ll see now if I can get a ballot place for next year!”
Sian Owen believes the crowd helped her to achieve a personal best time: “I had driven down from Aber in the morning so maybe a 4.30 am start was not the best preparation for such a race.
“But once I got going I nearly forgot about the tiredness in my legs and body as the crowd was cheering us on practically all along the course. A fantastic experience – next up marathon Eryri!”
It is that time of year again when cross country running takes centre stage and after a strong performance last year Aberystwyth AC are now competing in the top division of the North Wales league.
The first fixture at St Asaph survived the threat of Storm Amy and on a new and unfamiliar course, strong Aber AC performances in both of the male and female division left its mark. With other races going ahead on the same weekend 12 Aberystwyth club members made the journey, and did it proud.
Following this first event, Aber currently stand at 5th in the league and 7th in the Masters League with the ladies currently 10th in the league and also 10th in the Masters League.
Edd Land, club captain, felt this was an excellent start in the top tier: “In a new location the course certainly did not disappoint, a nice flowing down hill section followed by a tough drag back up, flowing into a nice technical downhill section before climbing back up to the start area.
“This was a great first showing and we can now hopefully build on this for the rest of the season.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit https://aberystwythac.wordpress.com/ or find the club on Facebook.
