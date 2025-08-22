THE Morris Bates Aberystwyth & District Evening Cricket League was won this year by the Rachel’s Dairy 1st XI, finishing on 24 points, nine ahead of their nearest rivals and last year’s champions, Aberaeron Taverners.
The Rachels completed the season unbeaten.
They return to winning ways, now having won the trophy for three out of the last five years.
Sumesh Antony was the top scorer for Rachels with 113 runs in 4 innings.
Phil Abraham was the leading wicket taker with 5 in total and best figures of 3 for 25.
Tregaron were the clear winners of Division 2, ahead of second place Pontrhydygroes.
They won three of their five matches, mostly due to strong batting performances – they achieved maximum batting bonus points in each match.
Dylan Garner was the leading run scorer for them with 111 runs in 4 innings.
