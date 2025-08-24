Carmarthen Town 1 Aberystwyth Town 0
JD Cymru South
DESPITE dominating possession, Aber Town fell to their first JD Cymru South defeat of the season at Carmarthen, who defended resolutely with 10 men and snatched victory through a first-half free kick.
Morgan Weaver was sent off after 20 minutes for hauling back Star Mayemba, but Luke Cummings’ 41st-minute strike proved decisive, and despite relentless pressure, the Black and Greens could not find a reply.
On another warm summer evening, a fantastic turnout of around 40 travelling Black and Green tifosi made themselves heard, cheering early on when Ben Guest curled an effort just over the bar.
Things looked even brighter for Aber when Weaver saw red for denying Mayemba a clear run on goal.
After Cummings fired over at the other end, the visitors piled on the pressure: Mayemba tricked Tyler Aylward before forcing a save at the near post, Dylan Downs saw a shot deflected, and Calvin Smith’s corner narrowly evaded the returning Sam Paddock.
Tomos Evans tipped a Keyon Reffell shot wide before Aylward headed the resulting corner off target.
At the other end, Smith drew a save from Lee Idzi, but then Carmarthen were awarded what looked like a soft free kick on the edge of the area.
Cummings stepped up and curled a precise effort around the wall to give the hosts the lead, which they held until the break.
Mark Aizlewood’s sides are renowned for their defensive organisation, and the second half became a frustrating game of attack versus defence.
Aber completely dominated the ball but couldn’t find the killer finish.
Mayemba flashed a dangerous ball across the box, Smith crossed for Tyrone Ofori to head straight at Idzi, and Gwydion Dafis saw a long-range effort blocked.
Guest went agonisingly close with a free kick inches wide, Paddock’s effort was deflected behind, Smith had another shot parried for a corner, and substitute Richie Ricketts’ free kick was comfortably gathered by Idzi.
The visitors kept pushing, but Carmarthen’s back line repelled everything. Reffell fired wide on a rare counter, while Mayemba turned and shot narrowly off target as eleven minutes of injury time ticked away.
The stats will show complete domination from the Black and Greens, but it was Carmarthen celebrating at full-time.
Town will need to be more clinical in the big moments going forward.
Their chance to put things right comes quickly — this Monday afternoon, when Ammanford Town visit Park Avenue for a Bank Holiday bonus fixture. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.
Report: ATFC
Comments
