Aberystwyth Town Women 0
Notts County 4
ABERYSTWYTH Town Women welcomed Notts County Women for their first pre–season fixture at a lively Park Avenue.
A fantastic turnout, bolstered by enthusiastic support from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wales and Scotland, who enjoyed free entry ahead of their own fixtures the following day.
The atmosphere was great, which was matched with a high tempo game on the pitch.
From the first whistle, both sides tried to dictate the tempo of the game from the beginning.
This led to a highly competitive pre-season game, against a strong Notts County Women Team, ending in a 4-0 defeat for Aberystwyth Town Women.
However, minutes in the legs and plenty of positives to take for Chris Church’s side.
Aberystwyth Town Women welcomed back many old faces, alongside, a few new faces trying to make a name for themselves in the black and green.
It was a spirited first pre-season outing by the Seasider as they set sights on their next pre-season friendly against Penybont at Park Avenue on Sunday, 3 August at 2pm.
