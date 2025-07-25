Llantwit Major v Aberystwyth Town,
Saturday, 26 July, 2.30pm kick off
Aberystwyth Town’s new adventure in the JD Cymru South kicks off tomorrow, with the Seasiders visiting Windmill Lane – home of Llantwit Major FC.
It will be the first time since the inception of the League of Wales in 1992 that Aber start a season outside the top tier, but this means a new era for the club, and one that supporters have every reason to look forward to with great optimism.
Callum McKenzie is the man tasked with leading ATFC into this new era and he has wasted no time in overhauling the squad, with only Ben Davies, Tom Mason and Gwydion Dafis remaining from last season's first team.
The new signings are a mix of talented local players and promising players from outside Ceredigion, with good experience in both the English & Welsh systems. The Green Army will be hoping that this blend clicks into gear early and allows ATFC to have a strong start to the campaign!
Tomorrow’s opposition are an established Tier Two side and have enjoyed some outstanding successes in recent years, including being crowned JD Cymru South champions in 2022.
They are led by Karl Lewis, who has returned to the club three years after leading them to that famous title win, and he has brought back four of the squad that contributed to that championship, although last seasons top scorer Matty Kimmins has departed during the close season.
Last season, Llantwit finished 9th in the league, winning 11 out of their 30 games and they have already been in competitive action this season in the Nathaniel MG Cup 1st round – losing 2-1 to Afan Lido last weekend.
Windmill Lane can be found by using postcode CF61 2UZ. Alternatively, ATFC have launched a new fan-focused initiative to help South-Wales-based Black and Green fans to meet-up and travel together to away fixtures this season.
Ahead of each away fixture in the upcoming season, the club will advertise chosen train times from both Cardiff and Swansea (either or both where applicable) to ensure that our loyal followers can travel in style and in numbers.
Details of the first Southsiders trip of the season are available below:
- From Cardiff Central: 11:39am (Platform 8*)
- From Swansea: 11:52am (Platform 1*)
