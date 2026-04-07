ABERYSTWYTH Town FC hosted an Ex-Players event at the John Charles Lounge during Saturday's Cymru South fixture at home to Llantwit Major, with over 50 former players in attendance.
Stars from the 1970s such as Arthur West, Nipper Sutton, Graham Thomas and Meirion Appleton; 1980s League Cup winners Jeff Thomas and Huw George Evans; 1990s and 2000s favourites including Kevin Morrison, Nigel Nicholas and Glyndwr Hughes; and more recent Green legends such as Sion James, Aneurin Thomas, Bari Morgan, Luke Sherbon and Antonio Corbisiero all enjoyed swapping stories atheir playing days and reminiscing over past glories.
The atmosphere in the club before and after the match was superb, continuing for three hours after the final whistle.
The club personally invited all former players in attendance and provided a buffet, tea, coffee and complimentary drinks, while club historian Aled ‘Bont’ Jones prepared a display of club memorabilia.
Club director Cat Bunker, who led on the event, said afterwards: “The event took a lot of organising and was very much a team effort to make it happen.
“I’d particularly like to thank Emyr ‘Brains’ Jones for his support and guidance, and based on the feedback I’ve received, it was definitely worth it.
“It was a huge pleasure to see so many of our club legends, and I can’t wait to do it all over again next year!”
The club hopes the event will lead to the creation of an Ex-Players Committee and will be following up with those in attendance to gauge support for such an initiative.
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