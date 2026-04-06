Aberystwyth Town 2 Llantwit Major 2
JD Cymru South
ABER Town ended their home season with what could prove a crucial draw against Llantwit Major AFC at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium.
Things were looking good when Piers Juliff opened the scoring in the 11th minute, but the visitors replied through Josh Jones (38 mins) and Jack Bevan (45+2). Calvin Smith’s 80th-minute equaliser was well deserved and ensured the points were shared.
Rackeem Reid and Juliff both had efforts blocked before Ben Davies sent a volley over the crossbar. Calvin Smith was next to be denied, then Juliff took a free-kick from the edge of the area which found its way through keeper Shaun Gardiner’s legs for a deserved opener.
Tom Mason twice forced saves from Gardiner, and Josh Ferreira volleyed over from a corner, but the visitors began to threaten on the counter. Goldsworthy sent in a cross from the left for Jones to equalise, then right on half-time Jones turned provider, setting up the impressive Bevan to toe-poke home a crucial second.
Aber pressed after the break in search of a response. McKenzie hooked a ball back and Reid nodded just past the post, Smith had a volley saved and Reid’s effort was deflected for a corner. Reid then crossed for captain Sam Paddock, who tested the visiting keeper again. Johnny Evans was introduced to spark a revival, but Major continued to pose a threat, with Bevan seeing a shot deflected to safety and Jones blasting over.
Just when it looked like it might not be Aber’s day, Reid pressed a defender into an error and Smith fired home a superb low volley into the far corner from the left edge of the area. Aber now sensed the opportunity: Ernie Andrews volleyed over, Smith went just wide again, substitute Leo Thompson tested Gardiner with a free-kick, and Evans skimmed an effort just over from Juliff’s corner.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.