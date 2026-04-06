Aberystwyth Town 2 Llantwit Major 2

JD Cymru South

ABER Town ended their home season with what could prove a crucial draw against Llantwit Major AFC at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium.

Things were looking good when Piers Juliff opened the scoring in the 11th minute, but the visitors replied through Josh Jones (38 mins) and Jack Bevan (45+2). Calvin Smith’s 80th-minute equaliser was well deserved and ensured the points were shared.

The attendance was boosted by a fantastic event for ex-players in the clubhouse, with 351 in attendance to see the Black and Greens make a really positive start.

Rackeem Reid and Juliff both had efforts blocked before Ben Davies sent a volley over the crossbar. Calvin Smith was next to be denied, then Juliff took a free-kick from the edge of the area which found its way through keeper Shaun Gardiner’s legs for a deserved opener.

Major were far from passengers, however, and Connor Goldsworthy brought a save out of La’trell Jones before Zach McKenzie surged up the wing and sent an effort just wide.

Tom Mason twice forced saves from Gardiner, and Josh Ferreira volleyed over from a corner, but the visitors began to threaten on the counter. Goldsworthy sent in a cross from the left for Jones to equalise, then right on half-time Jones turned provider, setting up the impressive Bevan to toe-poke home a crucial second.

Aber pressed after the break in search of a response. McKenzie hooked a ball back and Reid nodded just past the post, Smith had a volley saved and Reid’s effort was deflected for a corner. Reid then crossed for captain Sam Paddock, who tested the visiting keeper again. Johnny Evans was introduced to spark a revival, but Major continued to pose a threat, with Bevan seeing a shot deflected to safety and Jones blasting over.

Just when it looked like it might not be Aber’s day, Reid pressed a defender into an error and Smith fired home a superb low volley into the far corner from the left edge of the area. Aber now sensed the opportunity: Ernie Andrews volleyed over, Smith went just wide again, substitute Leo Thompson tested Gardiner with a free-kick, and Evans skimmed an effort just over from Juliff’s corner.

In injury time, Kofi Rowe had a shot saved for Major, and La’trell Jones produced two excellent stops to tip headers over the bar. In the final action, Bevan nodded wide from a corner, and an entertaining, chance-filled contest ended 2–2.

Results elsewhere mean that two wins from their final two games will guarantee the Black and Greens a top-five finish. Craig Williams’ men’s penultimate fixture comes next Saturday away to Cwmbran Celtic FC (KO 2pm).