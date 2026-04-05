ABERYSTWYTH beat Tondu RFC 28 - 8 in their WRU Admiral National Championship West match at Cae Plascrug on Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
Aberystwyth defended well in the first half to set up a strong display of open rugby in the second half. Tondu failed to convert their chances and paid the price with Aberystwyth running in four tries after the break.
On a cold, overcast day with a strong gusting wind blowing across the pitch, Aber managed to weather Tondu's initial pressure in a tense and tightly contested first half and were the stronger side as the game progressed.
Aber fielded the kick off but were soon pinned back into their 22 metres by the visitor's strong rucking and scrummaging. Excellent Aber defensive work kept the visitors out. Several Tondu knock-ons at vital stages and good Aber scrums and clearing kicks relieved the pressure.
The visitors had more possession and after a line break would have scored but for a try-saving tackle by Ben Jones, Aber clearing from the resulting penalty for holding-on.
Despite clearing kicks from penalties, Aber were soon on the back-foot again, with most play occurring in their half. Tondu controlled play and Aber were not asking any questions of the visitor's defence.
An untidy period of play by both sides eventually resulted in a penalty to Tondu on Aber's 10 metre line which was converted into points by the visitor's centre Josh Tatchell.
Half time score: Aberystwyth 0 Tondu 3
Aber started strongly on the restart with quick ruck ball allowing breaks to penetrate deep into the visitor's territory. A well won Aber scrum 10 metres out from Tondu's try line allowed a break by Jac Jones and Dylan Benjamin, with centre Carwyn Evans scoring a try converted by Benjamin.
Aber were now winning opposition lineouts and kicking penalties to the corner. An Aber lineout and maul 5 metres out saw the home sides' number 8 Lee Truck score a try in the corner, and an excellent conversion from the touchline by Benjamin.
Both sides traded penalties and lost possession from closely contested lineouts. An Aber lineout on halfway and quick ball from a series of rucks released Aber's backs who, in a flowing move involving the whole back line, set up centre Carwyn Evans for a try converted by Benjamin.
Aber now had more possession, and clean ball from an Aber lineout on Tondu's 22 metres and a series of rucks saw Aber's winger Dafydd Llyr score a try well converted by Benjamin.
Tondu kept pressing, moving the ball through their backs, and wing Lewis Carson scored an unconverted try. Aber then kept possession and play in midfield through their forwards to see the game out.
A well deserved win for Aber who capitalised on good defensive work, and the failure of Tondu to finish chances in the first half, to set up a confident second half display of attacking rugby. Aber's hard working forwards provided clean, quick possession which the backs fully utilised.
On a day with difficult windy conditions Dylan Benjamin's conversion kicks were excellent. Aber's backs were clinical and incisive with the ball won by their forwards, to gain a bonus point win.
Next Championship match - 1st XV away to Tata Steel on Saturday 11th April, K.O. 2.30p.m.
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