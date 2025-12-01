Aberystwyth Town 1 Cambrian United 2
JD Cymru South
ABER Town suffered late heartbreak at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue on Saturday afternoon when Calum Bateman’s winner in the 13th minute of injury time stole the spoils for Cambrian United.
Cambrian’s Frazer Thomas received a second yellow card seconds before the winner, and the visitors held firm to secure all three points.
Tom Mason saw a goal ruled out for offside, Ben Davies volleyed narrowly wide, and Richie Ricketts sent an early free-kick over the bar.
At the other end, Liam Eason’s low effort was comfortably saved by Tomos Evans, but the Rhondda side went ahead from a scrappy passage of play when a long throw from the left rebounded kindly for Woodford, who finished with a low volley. Kyle Jones headed over from another long throw, but Aber responded strongly.
Mason flicked wide from a Dylan Downs free-kick, Reid won possession and flashed another effort across goal, McKenzie won a corner that Ricketts curled onto the crossbar, and the lively Nark’s Corner sensed a famous winner building.
Eason saw another low shot saved by Evans, then crashed an effort against the crossbar from close range, and with both sides pushing, the match looked set to finish level.
Aber withstood nearly a quarter-hour of long throws and corners, and even after Thomas was sent off for a second booking, Cambrian snatched a cruel winner.
A late free-kick from the right was delivered into the box, and Bateman rose to nod home. Aber pushed for a response, but Downs’ late free-kick evaded everyone in green, and the visitors’ loud celebrations at the final whistle reflected a victory that felt like something of a steal.
