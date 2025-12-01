Aberystwyth Town 1 Cambrian United 2

JD Cymru South

ABER Town suffered late heartbreak at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue on Saturday afternoon when Calum Bateman’s winner in the 13th minute of injury time stole the spoils for Cambrian United.

In a tight game, Jay Woodford gave the visitors a 27th-minute lead, but Rackeem Reid struck a deserved equaliser 10 minutes later, and the match looked destined for a draw until the dramatic finale.

Cambrian’s Frazer Thomas received a second yellow card seconds before the winner, and the visitors held firm to secure all three points.

Despite Cambrian’s lofty league position, it was Aber who started the brighter.

Tom Mason saw a goal ruled out for offside, Ben Davies volleyed narrowly wide, and Richie Ricketts sent an early free-kick over the bar.

At the other end, Liam Eason’s low effort was comfortably saved by Tomos Evans, but the Rhondda side went ahead from a scrappy passage of play when a long throw from the left rebounded kindly for Woodford, who finished with a low volley. Kyle Jones headed over from another long throw, but Aber responded strongly.

Jonny Evans flicked the ball on to Reid, who finished expertly from the right to level the scores. Reid continued to torment the visiting back line, and although Cambrian struck the post with an overhead kick just before the break, an encouraging first half for the Black and Greens ended at 1–1.

Into the second half, Eason flashed a shot past the far post, but with the visiting defence looking increasingly uncertain on the ball, Aber kept creating chances.

Mason flicked wide from a Dylan Downs free-kick, Reid won possession and flashed another effort across goal, McKenzie won a corner that Ricketts curled onto the crossbar, and the lively Nark’s Corner sensed a famous winner building.

Eason saw another low shot saved by Evans, then crashed an effort against the crossbar from close range, and with both sides pushing, the match looked set to finish level.

However, young Evans was then forced off through injury, handing Oliver Edwards his home debut in goal.

Aber withstood nearly a quarter-hour of long throws and corners, and even after Thomas was sent off for a second booking, Cambrian snatched a cruel winner.

A late free-kick from the right was delivered into the box, and Bateman rose to nod home. Aber pushed for a response, but Downs’ late free-kick evaded everyone in green, and the visitors’ loud celebrations at the final whistle reflected a victory that felt like something of a steal.

Town must now turn performances into results as they embark on a run of three consecutive away fixtures, beginning at Ammanford Town on Friday evening (KO 7.30pm).