HAVING been out and about in recent weeks it was back to Ceredigion for another popular local race for a quartet of Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s members.
Ras Dyffryn Aeron 10k is another in the Sarn Helen stable which this year had a slightly different route.
The new starting point was at the recently opened Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron, before going out towards Talsarn and round to Abermeurig and back into Felinfach to finish.
There was also an opportunity this year for all runners to follow a route into the grounds of Llanllyr mansion.
Ninety eight runners took on the challenge this year on a pleasant Friday evening as local favourite, Sarn Helen Running Club’s Dylan Lewis, came out on top in a time of 35.31.
Leading the Aber contingent home in a time of 38.42 was Ian Evans, securing 7th place overall and winning his age category.
Llyr ab Einion also finished in the top 10 in a time of 39.17 with Rabi Thapa finishing in 45.30 and Deian Creunant completing the course in 54.46.
Ian was not only delighted with his time but very much liked the new course: “This was a very good turnout in another well organised Sarn Helen race.
Having done this quite a few times in the past, I very much liked the new course with a slight downhill at the beginning before you hit the first incline.
“And it’s always good to say that you have run through the grounds of a local mansion!
““Oh – and a special mention to the hot dogs at the end – they were very welcome.”
