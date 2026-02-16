ABERYSTWYTH Town defeated Treowen Stars 2-1 at home at the weekend, securing a promotion spot in JD Cymru South.
Although the visitors dominated for long periods, crucial goals from Jonny Evans (79 mins and a penalty on 88 mins) put the hosts in charge. Jordan Needs was sent off for the Stars, who then pulled one back through Craig McDonnell (90+2 minutes). Calvin Smith was sent off for the Black and Greens in the aftermath of that goal, but Craig Williams’ men held on for another important three points.
A crowd of 353 turned up to witness the Seasiders’ recent upsurge in form. Town started well: Zach Hartley galloped down the left to cross for Evans, who side-footed just past the post. Hartley then sent in another excellent cross which just evaded Smith at the back post, before Rackeem Reid stung the palms of Cameron Clarke in the visitors’ goal with a curling effort.
Sadly, Reid and Richie Ricketts both had to be replaced after 20 minutes, and the hosts lost their momentum slightly towards the break. Tom Meecham sent in a curling shot for Stars which the impeccable Sam Paddock headed clear, then the solid centre-back intercepted a cross which prevented an almost certain goal minutes later. McDonnell headed straight at home keeper Tomos Evans from a free-kick, Jaiden Foxwell blasted wide from a good position and Tommy James also fired wide. In injury time, young Tomos Evans was at it again, denying Foxwell, before Callum Hodges chopped wide, and the hosts were relieved to go in level at the break.
The Black and Greens tried to improve after the restart: Piers Juliff tapped an effort just wide and Cameron Allen’s flicked header was brilliantly tipped onto the post by Clarke. However, Treowen continued to create chances: Meecham burst through and blasted over, Corey Jenkins saw an effort miraculously cleared off the line, Steffan Roberts was denied for a corner and Christian Davies flicked a shot wide. Jenkins was fortunate to escape with a yellow for a desperate lunge on Desean Martin, then Tomos Evans saved Jordan Needs’ free-kick.
With home chances at a premium, the stage was set for a home hero to emerge — and up popped the man for the moment, Johnny Evans. First, he twisted in the box to find space and prod home a low effort to the far post from Dylan Downs’ long throw, before celebrating wildly in front of an adoring Nark’s Corner. Stars continued to press but were caught on the break just before the 90th minute when Evans raced clear and was hauled down in the box by Needs, resulting in a red card and a penalty. Evans himself, of course, buried the spot-kick and the game looked as good as over.
But not quite. Gutsy Treowen continued to press and McDonnell grabbed an injury-time goal with a near-post header from a free-kick. Smith then received a second yellow card to make it ten versus ten, and Aber had to survive eight and a half agonising minutes of added time. Paddock blocked an effort from Harvey Selway, and Davies hit the wall with a late, late free-kick from a promising position before the whistle finally sounded for another big win.
Aber’s next test is Cwmbran Celtic away next Saturday.
