With home chances at a premium, the stage was set for a home hero to emerge — and up popped the man for the moment, Johnny Evans. First, he twisted in the box to find space and prod home a low effort to the far post from Dylan Downs’ long throw, before celebrating wildly in front of an adoring Nark’s Corner. Stars continued to press but were caught on the break just before the 90th minute when Evans raced clear and was hauled down in the box by Needs, resulting in a red card and a penalty. Evans himself, of course, buried the spot-kick and the game looked as good as over.