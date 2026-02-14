PENRHYNCOCH claimed a vital three points on Saturday as their fight for JD Cymru North survival gathered momentum.
After back‑to‑back defeats to Caersws and Airbus UK Broughton, the Roosters responded superbly with a 3–1 win over Mold Alexandra at Cae Baker. They made the perfect start, taking the lead inside two minutes when Dan Owen combined neatly with Dion Phillips before finishing confidently.
Mold levelled on 35 minutes through Charlie Rush, but Penrhyncoch hit back almost immediately. Geoff Kellaway’s clever play set up John James, who restored the hosts’ advantage before the break.
The second half remained tense, with Mold pushing for an equaliser and Penrhyncoch unable to put the game to bed. The momentum finally swung decisively in the Roosters’ favour in stoppage time when Mold’s Harvey Nash received a second yellow card.
Penrhyncoch sealed the victory in the fifth minute of added time. Kellaway stepped up and calmly converted from the penalty spot to secure a much‑needed win.
Elsewhere, Ruthin Town kept the pressure on the teams above them as Daniel Holland’s 76th‑minute strike earned a crucial victory over Brickfield Rangers, moving them level with Penrhyncoch on 17 points.
Airbus UK Broughton stayed two points behind leaders Llandudno Town after a 3–1 win at Rhyl 1879. Llandudno maintained top spot with a commanding 7–1 victory over Gresford Athletic on Friday night.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.