CRYMYCH were the big winners of the weekend as the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One title race tightened once again.
The Tegryn side earned an impressive 3–0 victory over Maesglas, while rivals Newcastle Emlyn, Llechryd and Felinfach were all held to draws.
Gethin Evans opened the scoring on the half‑hour mark, finishing well after linking up with Ross McDonald. Early in the second half, Rhodri George doubled the advantage, again with McDonald providing the assist. The provider then turned finisher on the hour, slotting home Crymych’s third to seal a dominant win.
Owain Evans was named man of the match, while Emyr Lewis marked his 100th club appearance with a strong performance.
The victory lifts Crymych to 29 points, just three behind leaders Newcastle Emlyn — and crucially, they still hold three games in hand. Emlyn were frustrated in a goalless draw at home to Llandysul.
Felinfach, on 30 points with three games in hand, played out a thrilling 4–4 draw with Llechryd, who themselves have six games to catch up on.
Felinfach raced into a two‑goal lead thanks to a Steffan Williams brace, but Osian James pulled one back before the break. Cameron Miles and Josh Davies restored Felinfach’s control, only for Llechryd to mount a spirited comeback through John Lumb’s double and another from James to earn a share of the spoils.
