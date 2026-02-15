NANTLLE Vale’s North Wales Coast West Premier title push took a hit on Friday evening as they were held to a frustrating 0–0 draw by Llanystumdwy at Treborth Playing Fields.
With leaders Menai Bridge Tigers in NWCFA Intermediate Challenge Cup action, Vale had the chance to close the gap to six points while still holding three games in hand.
Instead, they were left to rue missed opportunities as Llanystumdwy defended resolutely and threatened on the break. Vale now face another tricky test on Saturday when they host Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs as they look to regain momentum.
Penrhyndeudraeth returned to winning ways after three straight league defeats, but they were pushed all the way in a dramatic 4–3 victory over Mynydd Llandegai at Maes y Parc.
The hosts made a dream start, taking the lead inside the opening minute when Iwan Lane finished well after clever play from Cai Henshaw.
Mynydd Llandegai hit back on 15 minutes through Gethin Davies, only for Penrhyn to restore their advantage when Lane turned provider for Deegan John shortly before the break.
Davies struck again early in the second half to level the match, and the visitors looked on course for their first win since November when Kelvin Frazer put them 3–2 ahead on 54 minutes.
But Penrhyndeudraeth rallied superbly. Alun Hughes equalised just after the hour, and moments later Cedri Jones completed the turnaround with a composed finish. Both sides continued to press, but the Cocklemen held firm to secure a much‑needed win.
Talysarn Celts also claimed three points in another high‑scoring encounter, beating Cemaes Bay 4–2 at Gloddfa Glai.
The visitors made a rapid start, taking the lead after five minutes through a well‑struck Shay Murphy penalty. Luke McGivern doubled the advantage midway through the half, but the Celts responded instantly as Dylan Hughes pulled one back.
Cemaes missed a golden chance to restore their two‑goal cushion when Ben Hughes failed to convert a penalty shortly before half‑time. They were punished in stoppage time when Jac Jones levelled for the Celts.
The hosts dominated after the interval, with Glyn Hughes‑Thomas striking twice on 60 and 68 minutes to put them firmly in control. Cemaes’ hopes faded further when Ben Hughes was sent off for a second yellow card with 12 minutes remaining.
In Division One, Deiniolen edged Llangoed & District 3–2, while Llanfairpwll claimed a 3–2 victory at Pentraeth.
Intermediate Challenge Cup
Meanwhile, Nefyn United and Menai Bridge Tigers booked their places in the NWCFA Intermediate Challenge Cup final after both sides triumphed in penalty shoot‑outs. Nefyn looked set to progress in normal time thanks to a first‑half strike from Ifan Jones, but Mochdre Sports forced extra time when Finlay Jones equalised in the 92nd minute.
Menai Bridge also needed spot‑kicks after their tie with Llandudno Junction finished 2–2. Junction twice led through Tomos Rhys‑Williams and Bryan Roberts, but the Tigers fought back through James Saxon and a dramatic stoppage‑time equaliser from former Porthmadog favourite John Littlemore. George Roberts then held his nerve to score the decisive penalty.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.