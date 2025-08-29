ABERYSTWYTH Town make their Welsh Blood Service League Cup debut this Saturday afternoon as Baglan Dragons return to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium for a first round clash — their second trip of the month.
The WBS League Cup is a new competition for the Black and Greens. A Tier 2 tournament, it has been reformatted for the upcoming campaign.
The competition will remain regionalised for the first three rounds until just four clubs remain, at which point it will become an open draw — with North v South match-ups possible.
The final four will then contest traditional semi-finals, replacing the old “Regional Finals” format, with the winners advancing to a final at a neutral venue.
Earlier this month, Town secured a 2–1 league win over the Dragons thanks to superb left-footed strikes from Zac Hartley (22 mins) and Star Mayemba (47 mins), earning their first home victory of the 2025/26 season.
Dragons manager Carl Clements strengthened his squad over the summer with the additions of former Swansea City U21 defender Osian Williams, Callum Jones from Ammanford, Cody Noonan from Trefelin, and Danny Devey from Pontardulais.
Match Tickets: Adults: £7; Concessions: £5; free entry for primary school-age children and junior league players; £2 discount on Adult digital tickets purchased in advance
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.