FFOSTRASOL laid down a marker with a big MMP Central Wales League South win against Lampeter Town on Wednesday evening.
They left it really late, Iwan Lloyd with a dramatic winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time to move Ffostrasol level on 12 points with last evening’s opponents with the benefit of a couple of games in hand.
Penrhyncoch Reserves are also on 12 points after the beat Bont 2-0 courtesy of a brace of goals by Sion James either side of the break.
There was high drama at Cae Piod as two late Harvey Matthews goals against his former club Llanilar secured all three points for Bow Street Reserves.
In a close and competitive match the visitors had led through Efan Wyn James since early in the first half and with 15 minutes left on the clock it looked like the Magpies had run out of ideas.
But two quality deliveries from Lee Crumpler and Steff Davies were gobbled up by in form Matthews to seal Street’s third win on the bounce.
Caersws Development fired in eight unanswered goal against their Aberystwyth Town counterparts with Jared Marks leading the way with four. He was joined on the scoresheet by Kaiden Mahon, Luca Hughes, Shayne Kelly and Danny Griffiths.
Machynlleth were held to a 1-1 draw against visitors Rhayader Town who took an early lead through Rhys Thomas.
Jaelan Brown equalised on 19 minutes and that’s the way it stayed with defences on top.
