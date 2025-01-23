ABERYSTWYTH Town’s Playoff Conference (Phase Two) campaign begins this Friday with a home fixture against Barry Town United (8pm kick off).
Antonio Corbisiero’s team have 10 matches remaining to ensure that they are part of the Cymru Premier line up for 2025/26 and whilst the current six-point gap to 10th place represents a challenge for the Black and Greens, it certainly isn’t insurmountable, with the team showing in patches this season that they are capable of impressive performances and results.
Friday’s visitors, Barry Town United, may well be disappointed to find themselves in the Playoff Conference following the controversial conclusion to Phase One.
They have so far mustered 30 points from the opening 22 matches: winning eight, drawing six and losing eight and looked to have done enough to secure their spot in the top six.
Steve Jenkins’ side do come into this match without a win in five however, having drawn their last two matches and lost the preceding three.
Ollie Hulbert is Barry’s dangerman this season, having netted eight goals in Phase One.
Sam Snaith also netted six, whilst Keenan Patten netted four.
The spoils were shared between these two teams in Phase One.
A first half Jonathan Evans goal was enough for Aber to claim all three points at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue in August, whilst a month later a late Ollie Hulbert strike secured the win for Barry at Jenner Park.
Following Friday’s match Aber have important away trips to Briton Ferry (1 February) and Flint Town United (7 February) coming up before hosting neighbours Newtown on 22 February.
The Black and Greens then travel to Latham Park on Friday 28, February for the Nathaniel MG Cup Final against The New Saints.
It certainly promises to be an exciting few weeks ahead for the club.
Matchday tickets are available by cash or card at the turnstiles.
Admission prices at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue for 2024/5 are set at £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £2 for Secondary School age kids, and Primary School and younger are free.