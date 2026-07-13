THE most recent member of Aberystwyth Athletic Club to gain international honours is Gail Evans who got the chance to wear the red vest of Wales at the 5k race at Shrewsbury Running Festival.
She said: “I last ran for Wales as an 18 year old and now, 28 years later I got the chance to represent Wales at Senior level.
“Unfortunately the heat took its toll and I did not have my best run in a time of 22.33 but it is still a fantastic feeling to pull on that red vest – hopefully it won’t be another 28 years until I do it again.”
At the latest Sarn Helen offering, the annual Cwmann 5 mile race, four Aber AC runners made the journey to run in swelteringly hot conditions – and this was 7.30 at night but it did not deter a record number of 103 runners taking part.
Shelley Childs led the Aber contingent home in 32.14, 9th place overall and 2nd in his category with Ian Evans finishing in 34.48 and third in his category.
Deian Creunant crossed the line in 41.24 with Theresa Sharland completing the course in 49.12.
A hot but lovely night out according to Theresa: “Although the weather has been very hot I was expecting it to be slightly cooler for a 7.30pm start. But this was certainly not the case.
“They had thoughtfully put some extra water stops in which were much appreciated, and thankfully there was quite a bit of shade on the course although the uphill at the end does sap the energy from your legs.
“But a record turnout, great support and wonderful hot dogs make for a lovely evening.”
Another Friday evening event held recently was the St Clears 10 mile race organised by the Taf Running and Orienteering Team (TROTs).
Owain Schiavone was Aber AC’s sole representative here but he came away with a fantastic 2nd place overall in a time of 1.00.36.
Owain said: Everyone says the same thing but running conditions have been tough recently and the heat certainly affected me here.
“Having said that, to complete this relatively hilly course in little over an hour is still quite pleasing and it’s always great to be on the podium at the end.”
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