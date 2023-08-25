Aberystwyth Town Women have named striker Amy Jenkins as their new captain for the 2023/24 season.
"I'm delighted," said Jenkins. "I've played for Aber for 11 years and I know exactly what it means to put on this shirt."
Manager Gavin Allen said: "It's fantastic news for the football club. She brings a lot of knowledge and wealth of experience. We are looking forward to seeing how she will lead the club to compete at the top of the Genero Adran Premier."
It follows two seasons of captaincy service from Kelly Thomas, who will remain involved in the squad.
"It was an absolute honour and privilege to captain the team," said Thomas. "It's been an amazing two seasons."
"Kel has been at the heart of Aberystwyth Town Women for well over a decade," added Allen.
"She has been phenomenal, leading the team to a fourth-place finish and two cup semi-finals, and will still be a big part of our club going forward."