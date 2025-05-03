CAERNARFON Town’s Richard Davies and Louis Lloyd have been shortlisted for April’s Player and Manager of the Month awards in the JD Cymru Leagues.
The fans’ vote will be combined with a league and independent voting panel to determine the winners.
Despite starting the month with a 3-1 defeat against Penybont, the Canaries responded with a 2-1 win over Cardiff Met to complete their Championship Conference campaign to head into the European Play-Offs on a high.
A resounding 5-2 win over Barry Town United followed as Richard Davies’ side booked their place in the semi-final.
Also nominated are Flint Town United’s Lee Fowler and Barry Town’s Andy Legg.
Flint enjoyed a perfect April to complete their league season as a 2-1 win away to Briton Ferry Llansawel was followed by a convincing 4-0 win over relegated Newtown.
Barry completed their Phase Two fixtures with a 2-0 win over Connah’s Quay Nomads to secure the final Play-Off place and then finished in style with a 5-0 win at home to Briton Ferry Llansawel.
It was a memorable month for Louis Lloyd as the 21-year old scored in all three of Caernarfon Town’s games during April, scoring six goals in total.
On target against Penybont and Cardiff Met to share the league’s golden boot with Bont’s James Crole, Lloyd claimed the headlines in the Play-Off victory over Barry Town by scoring four of the goals in the 5-2 win.
Also shortlisted are Ryan Brobbel of champions The New Saints and Cardiff Met’s Adam Roscrow.
Creative midfielder Brobbel chipped in with an assist for the opening goal in the 2-1 win over Bala Town before adding his name to the scoresheet in a 3-1 victory away to Haverfordwest
Striker Adam Roscrow scored in both April fixtures for Cardiff Met.