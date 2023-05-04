A last gasp penalty earned Bow Street a point against a well-drilled Llanuwchllyn side at Cae Piod on Tuesday evening.
Losing only one home game all season, the Magpies finish their campaign with two away games knowing that a couple of wins could seem them leapfrog Cefn Albion into runners-up spot.
Sam Eaden gave the visitors the lead midway through the first half after good work by Gwydion Ifan and held on until the fourth minute of added time at the end of the match when Street were awarded a penalty, converted by Ben Davies.
Goals by James Rumsey and Thomas Smith gave Rhos Aelwyd a 2-0 against Llanfair United.
Penycau secured an impressive 4-1 at Welshpool on Wednesday evening.
Hari Gould gave the visitors an early lead on nine minutes before Thomas Edwards doubled their tally on 55 minutes.
Josh Millington increased their advantage seven minutes later closely followed by a fourth by Joshua Mazzarella.
Richard Litchfield reduced the arrears moments later but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when the hosts' Ryan Knott was red carded on 68 minutes.