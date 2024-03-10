PWLLHELI were left feeling frustrated after they were held to a 1-1 draw in the Ardal North West clash at Llanrwst United on Saturday.
The teams were closely matched during an even first half with defences on top but it was the visitors who took the lead at Gwydir Park when Ashley Ainsworth broke the deadlock on 52 minutes with his 13th goal of the campaign.
The lead did not last long as Morgan McBreeze levelled matter on the hour mark.
Both sides continued to push forward but struggled to create clear-cut openings and a draw was probably the fair result.
Nantlle Vale suffered their second defeat on the bounce after another closely-fought encounter at Maes Dulyn.
Llion Morris gave visitors Llannefydd an early advantage on 12 minutes which gave the hosts plenty of time for a response.
But, despite all their effort, they were unable to beat the visitors Dylan Jones in goal, their best chance falling to Ashley Owen who missed a penalty on 22 minutes.
Results in full: Bethesda Athletic 1 CPD Rhyl 1879 2; Conwy Borough 1 Llay Welfare 1; Holyhead Hotspur 1 Hawarden Rangers 1; Llanrwst United 1 Pwllheli 1; Nantlle Vale 0 Llannefydd 1; Saltney Town 2 Brickfield Rangers 3; St Asaph City 3 Flint Mountain 2; Y Felinheli 1 Llangefni Town 2.