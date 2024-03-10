PENRHYNCOCH extended their lead at the top of the Ardal North East table to eight points with a 3-0 win at Dolgellau.
The Roosters were crowing at the end after securing another three points against a side that were unbeaten since September.
The visitors took control from the first whistle at the Marian with Courtney Perkins giving them a 13th minute lead.
Dolgellau gradually got more involved with Gerwyn Williams harassing the visitors’ back line, allowing the Wasps to work further up the pitch.
But Pen were offering the greater goal threat and doubled their advantage on 67 minutes, Dan Owen with his ninth goal of the campaign.
It was a valiant effort form Dol, with a depleted squad on the day and with 18-year-old Jack Thomas making his debut from the bench, but they fell further behind when Cameron Allen netted the pick of the bunch with six minutes to go.
Bow Street also picked up points on the road with a big 3-1 win at Cefn Albion.
It was a tough battle, with two good sides giving everything to try and get the winners’ spoils.
The Magpies defended well, created good chances and overall thoroughly deserved the win.
All the goals came in an action-packed first half.
Dafydd Carruthers netted brace of goals to put Street in the driving seat by the half’s mid point but Cefn pulled one back through Alan Williams in the fourth minute of added on time.
That could have set up an enthralling second stanza but there was still time for Richy Rickets to convert a penalty moments later to restore Street’s two-goal cushion, a lead that they never looked like losing.
Radnor Valley saw their five-match winning run come to an end this afternoon when they were defeated 3-1 by Llanuwchllyn at Cae Llan.
The hosts took the lead on 10 minutes when Will Owen squeezed the ball through to Meilir Williams to fire past Fowden from close range.
Llanuwchllyn had to wait until the 67th minute to double their advantage when Ilan Hughes' free-kick from out near the touchline beat Fowden at his near post.
The Goats halved the deficit seven minutes later when player/manager Matt Croose was on hand to convert Lewis Morris' deep free-kick played into the hosts’ penalty area at the far post.
However, Llanuwchllyn quickly re-established their two-goal buffer within two minutes after the restart when Kyle Jones curled a shot into the far corner of the net after being picked out by Iolo Jones.
The Goats' hopes of claiming something from the match when Elliot Morris was shown a red card by referee Neil Bayliss with four minutes of normal time remaining on the clock.