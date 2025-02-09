BOW Street remain top of the Lock Stock Ardal North East table after the four top teams picked up three points on Saturday.
On the back of their league cup success last time out, the Magpies earned a battling point following their long trip north to take on Rhos Aelwyd.
Steffan Williams gifted Street the lead with an own goal on the stroke of half time and it stayed that way until the 84th minute when Callum Page doubled their advantage with his 18th league goal of the campaign.
Scott Reeves reduced the deficit in stoppage time.
Goals by Rhys Thomas and Aeron Powell sealed a 2-0 win for second placed Builth Wells against visitors Llansantffraid Village to stay a point behind Street albeit having played two more games.
Kerry kept up the pressure in third place with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Cefn Albion who were in a commanding position after an early own goal by Xavier Matisse and a second by Alex Williams.
The visitors roared back with a couple of goals by Luke Mumford and a third by Matisse which made up for his first half error.
Dolgellau produced a fine performance to secure a big three points on the road at Llanfair United.
The first half finished 0-0 with both teams battling hard, the visitors perhaps lacking a bit of fortune or composure to make better use of their attacks in the opening 45.
They made up for it with a Dennis Bates wonder strike to give them the lead two minutes into the second half but Nyasha Mwamuka hit back for the hosts moments later.
Jake Jones restored Dol’s advantage on the hour with another fantastic shot and the visitors then worked tirelessly to protect that lead.
They still offered plenty of threat going forward and made sure of the points with late goals by Osian Morris and Gerwyn Williams.
Dol manager Rob Evans said: "We're absolutely made up with the performance.
“The work rate was tremendous from everyone which was needed against a top team and club.
“I'm sure our supporters who watched yesterday would agree that the players meant business, and really difficult to single out any player. We're still learning and yesterday was really encouraging and satisfying."
Llanuwchllyn are still well placed to mount a challenge despite being held to a 2-2 draw against visitors Chirk AAA.
Llan made a strong start and took a deserved lead with a Meilir Williams penalty on 20 minutes.
Toby Nash equalised on the stroke of half time with a stunning 30-yard strike and the visitors nudged ahead through Tom Freeman just before the hour mark.
But they were dealt a blow with 15 minutes to go when keeper Jake Nicholls was red carded for a late challenge on Gwydion Roberts.
That gave Llan a boost and, despite not being a their best on the day, Ilan Hughes equalised in the closing stages.
Llanidloes Town fell to a 1-0 defeat at Llandrindod Wells, Thomas Durant with an early goal and the Daffs ending the game with 10 men after Drew Reynolds picked up a second caution.
Goals by Louie Middlehurst and William Cooked saw Llangollen Town to a 2-1 win against visitors Radnor Valley who hit back through Matthew Croose whilst Brickfield Rangers won 3-1 at Penycae.