THE first legs of the semi-finals of Dolgellau and District Pool League’s KO Shield were played on Sunday.
Golf Club 2.0 from Fairbourne travelled to Barmouth to take on Royal A, and it resulted in a 6-4 win for the Golf team, the format being eight singles and two doubles.
It was all square after the first phase of four singles before the visitors were victorious in three of the last four singles, to leave it at 5-3 to the Golf Club, who won the final doubles to take a slender two frame lead into the second leg on 16 February.
Sion Wilkes and the captain Kieran Roberts both won twice for the Fairbourne side, as did Luke Hills for the Royal A.
At the Cross Keys, Torrent Hustlers had a 7-3 success against visiting Min y Môr in the other semi-final, first leg.
Hustlers took a 6-2 lead from the singles, Tom Jones winning his two frames for the Torrent.
Gary Richardson won twice for Min y Môr before the doubles were shared giving the hosts a four frame advantage going into the second leg.
There was also a league match played at the Royal, before the Royal A match, when Royal B entertained Fairbourne Golf who unfortunately had to concede three frames, which gave Royal B a 7-5 scoreline in their favour.
Although on the losing side, Lloyd Wrobel and Sam Kelsey won twice for the visitors while John Thorneywork had two vital wins for Royal B.
The Torrent's Elfyn Dafydd is the new leader of the individual averages followed by Bobby Griffith and Brian Roberts of Royal A and Torrent respectively.
League Fixtures, 9 February: Min y Môr v Torrent Hustlers; Royal A v Royal B; Fairbourne Golf v Sandbanks; Cross Keys v Golf Club 2.0