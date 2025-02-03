BOW Street are through to the quarter finals of the Lock Stock Ardal North League Cup, after coming through a tricky test at Llanidloes Town.
League positions went out of the window and it was a hotly-contested local derby.
On a very heavy pitch with no real clear-cut chances, the only goal came from Steff Davies midway through the second half and the Magpies held on for the win.
Goals by Jamie Jones and Danny Brookwell sealed Porthmadog’s 3-0 win against Felinheli at the Traeth whilst Trearddur Bay scored five unanswered goals against visitors Corwen, Toby Jones leading the way with a hat-trick with support by Sean McCaffery and Dewi Thomas.
Nantlle Vale are through after beating hosts NFA 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out after the match ended 2-2.
The visitors twice led through goals by Llion Griffiths but were pegged back by a brace by Kai Davies.
It was the same scoreline at the end of 90 minutes at Llanrwst United who were beaten 5-3 on penalties by Llannefydd.
And spot kicks were also needed at Radnor Valley after it finished 1-1 against Llangollen Town.