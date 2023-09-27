PWLLHELI secured their third win of the Ardal League North West campaign with a polished performance against St Asaph City.
The Rec hosts shaped up as the better outfit from the kick off with Steffan Toplis giving them an early lead on 10 minutes.
Ill discipline cost the Saints as they picked up a number of cautions during a frustrating first half but they managed to keep Pwll at bay until the 79th minutes when Toplis bagged his brace and fourth of the campaign.
The visitors finished with 10 men after Ryan Potts was shown two yellow cards in the final 10 minutes.
Ashley Owen struck in added on time to give Nantlle Vale a 3-2 win at Hawarden Rangers.
Joshua Robertson gave the hosts an early lead but vale hit back through Jamie Jones and Cai Morgan before the break. Connor Parry equalised with five minutes remaining but Vale had the last laugh.