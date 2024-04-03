FFOSTRASOL have lifted the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup for the third season in a row.
They notched the hat-trick with a 2-0 win after a hard-fought encounter against Felinfach in front of a bumper crowd at Aberareon’s Cae Sgwâr on Easter Monday.
Ffos beat Llandoch 3-2 back in April 2022 and followed that with another close final in 2023 when they saw off Crymych 2-1.
A brace of well-taken goals by Bleddyn Jones sealed the win for Ffostrasol in a match where they struggled to create clear-cut chances but were clinical with the ones they fashioned and defended resolutely.
They made a bright start with Jones making the breakthrough on eight minutes after good work by Cian Edwards.
Felinfach battled back but struggled to get past Ffos’ well-drilled rear guard with keeper Steffan Jones on hand to deal with any efforts on goal.
The pacey Jones doubled their advantage in the 65th minute with a classy finish and there was no way back for Felin after that.
Ffostrasol, who have lost only once in Division One of the Ceredigion League this campaign, will now try to add the league trophy to this season’s haul.
They won it for the fist time in 43 year’s last time out and manager Dafydd Evans will be looking to inspire his charges to similar heights again.