Bala FC’s eighth European adventure gets underway tonight

Bala Town are all set for their eighth European campaign with the visit of Sligo Rovers to Park Hall for the home leg of the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League tonight.

Both sides will be looking for a positive ahead of the second leg which takes place in a week’s time at The Showgrounds in West Ireland.

It will be a tough test for the Lakesiders against full time League of Ireland Premier Division opponents who are unbeaten in their last four games and sit fifth in the table.

Their danger man tonight could be striker Aidan Kenna, who is enjoying a breakthrough year scoring nine goals this season in just 17 appearances.

Having joined Sligo Rovers from Scottish League One side Falkirk in January, he got off the ground running, scoring the winner in a 2–1 victory away to St Patrick’s Athletic.

The 23-year-old then scored a hat-trick at The Showgrounds against Finn Harps.

This form throughout March saw him claim the League of Ireland Player of the Month award to cap off a super start to life in West Ireland.

So far this season, Kenna has managed to rack up 11 goals for his new side, which sees him sit atop of the goalscoring charts of the Premier Division.

The Irishman, who has represented his country at youth level, spoke of his ambition to win the golden boot following his Player of the Month award and looks on course to do just that.

Sligo manager is John Russell having been very recently appointed on 2 June.

He previously was assistant manager before being promoted to take the reigns from former manager Liam Buckley.

The Galway born midfielder ended his playing career as a player-coach at The Showgrounds having had three separate spells there.

During his time at the club, he managed two FAI Cups, one League of Ireland Cup as well as the Setanta Sports Cup.

So far as manager, he has claimed a 3-0 victory over Finn Harps, a draw against Drogheda United and a well fought 3-1 win over Shelbourne.