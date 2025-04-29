RADNOR Valley nearly caused an upset in the Central Wales Senior Cup final as JD Cymru North club Guilsfield scored three late goals to eventually win 5-2 at Maesydre and secure a third successive victory in the competition.
The Goats took a shock lead in the second minute when Guilsfield custodian Luke Evans was unable to prevent Joey Price's corner from crossing the line after the Radnor valley talisman nearly caught out the former Rhayader Town goalkeeper with an opportunistic 30 yard effort when he broke free from the opposition rearguard.
The Montgomeryshire club responded in the eighth minute when Jamie Hyne latched on to a through ball but fired his effort wide of Otto Jones' goal.
The Guils went close again within two minutes when Hyne saw his effort deflected behind for a corner before Spencer Parrish headed over the crossbar from a cross on the right after the subsequent set-piece was only partially cleared by the Goats' defence.
Aaron Lloyd headed wide from a 33rd minute corner before a Callum Bromley effort was blocked after being picked out in space and driving into the penalty area.
Joey Price chased a long clearance in the 39th minute but was narrowly beaten to the ball by Evans with only the goalkeeper to beat.
The New Radnor club were in dreamland four minutes later when Price successfully converted a penalty awarded by Neil Rutter following a foul on Jack Clarke.
The JD Cymru North outfit halved the deficit within two minutes when Hyne converted a low cross from the right at the near post before doubling his personal tally in the second minute of stoppage-time after heading home from Chris Cathrall's long throw into the goal mouth.
Guilsfield looked for a third goal before the break but Cathrall's effort was deflected behind for a corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
The Radnor Valley management team would no doubt have been disappointed to have lost their two-goal lead as the players headed back into the changing rooms.
However, they would have been pleased with the way that their charges took the final to their higher-graded during the opening 45 minutes.
The Goats thought they had regained the lead three minutes after the break but Joey Price's deflected strike was ruled out for a handball in the build-up to the goal after Clarke's initial strike was blocked by the Guilsfield defence.
Adam Knott fired wide of the far post in the 50th minute after a long ball forward was headed into his direction before James Smallwood's effort was deflected wide of the target three minutes later following a long throw into the penalty area that was only partially cleared.
Clarke was unable to keep his 25 yard strike on target after a 70th minute corner was only partially cleared by the cup holders' defence and Callum Matthews had an initial effort blocked.
Joey Price's 25 yard free-kick was blocked by the Guils' defensive wall when it was starting to appear that the Goats would be heading to their second cup final penalty shoot-out with in the space of four days,
Hyne's 78th minute header was saved from a cross on the right before Radnor substitute Geraint Lloyd saw his header from a corner turned over the crossbar by Evans within 60 seconds at the opposite end of the pitch.
The holders took the lead for the first time on the night when an 84th minute cross from the right was only partially cleared and Knott fired a 25 yard half-volley into the corner of Jones' goal.
The Guils doubled their lead within two minutes of the restart when Joe Haycock was on hand at the far post to convert a low cross from the right.
The Clos Mytton outfit bounced back from their Montgomeryshire Cup defeat to Llanrhaeadr when the ball was pulled back to Lloyd to complete the scoring.
The Goats could reflect on a successful run to their debut Central Wales Senior Cup final appearance following the final whistle, as well as lifting the Aspidistra Radnorshire Cup, whilst Guilsfield captain Jake Cook received the trophy from Central Wales FA council member Graham Evans to commence the celebrations for the victors.