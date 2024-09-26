BALA Town are back out on the road as they head to Old Road to take on newly promoted Briton Ferry Llansawel on Saturday, after both sides recorded huge midweek wins.
The Lakesiders made a miraculous turn-around on Tuesday evening after being 2-1 down in the 87th minute against The New Saints and managed to pull off the win by the 98th minute as goals from Alex Downes and Hussein Mehasseb completed the victory.
Briton Ferry also pulled off a big win on the same evening, as they defeated table topping Penybont courtesy of a Tom Walters goal in the 76th minute, giving the Ferry their first three points of the season.
Saturday’s hosts now have four defeats, a draw and a win in their last six outings after Walters netted his first goal of the league campaign against Penybont.
Despite Walters only getting off the mark on MD9, he will surely be looking to add to his first JD Cymru Premier goal this weekend as his side look to build momentum after a difficult start.
The 27-year-old Welshman certainly knows where the goal is, as he scored 14 goals in last season's JD Cymru North while also picking up 12 assists in 28 appearances.
Previous Meetings
The only two meetings between the sides have both ended in 2-0 victories for the Town, with one victory in the JD Welsh Cup in February 2023 with Chris Venables and Adam Roscrow on the scoresheet.
The most recent meeting saw Alex Downes be the star of the show, as he scored either side of the half to collect the three points at Maes Tegid back in August.