TYWYN Bryncrug returned to winning ways in some style in the Central Wales League North on Saturday.
After the disappointing 3-0 defeat against title rivals Llansantffraid Village last time out, Tywyn took full advantage of participating in the only match to survive the weekend weather conditions to run out 6-0 winners against Dyffryn Banw.
They now trail leaders Montgomery Town by just a single points with three games in hand but several clubs are well placed to mount a title challenge in a season which could go down to the wire.
Veteran Nick Williams opened the home side’s account after just three minutes after good work by Ethan Rodgers before Mark Edmondson bagged a brace before the break, both goals set up by Gwilym Jones.
Tywyn were good value for their lead and continued to dominate in the second half.
Rodgers made it 4-0 on 55 minutes and they were out of sight when Aled Jones added another moments later.
Williams capped a fine team performance with his second of the afternoon in the closing stages.
Tywyn will look to build on this result when they hit the road to take on Welshpool Town on Friday evening.
Barmouth’s scheduled match against Waterloo Rovers at Wern Mynach was one of four matches postponed because of the wind and heavy rain.
The Magpies head to Llansantffraid Village on Saturday in search of their first league win since the end of September.
Ryan Jones has been selected as the club’s player of the month for November
Fixtures, Friday, 12 December: Welshpool Town v Tywyn Bryncrug. Saturday, 13 December: Llansantffraid Village v Barmouth & Dyffryn United; Bishops Castle Town v Dolgellau Reserves; Abermule v Forden United; Carno v Berriew; Montgomery Town v Trewern United; Waterloo Rovers v Dyffryn Banw. Wednesday, 17 December: Welshpool v Dyffryn Banw.
