Bala Town 0 Haverfordwest County 2
JD Cymru Premier
BALA Town’s poor JD Cymru Premier run continued with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Haverfordwest County at a wet Maes Tegid on Friday evening.
In dreadful conditions, the Bluebirds controlled the game from start to finish. Corey Shephard produced a goal-of-the-season contender from the halfway line to give County a 1-0 lead at the break, before Ben Ahmun’s penalty less than a minute into the second half sealed the points.
The Lakesiders were reduced to10 men in the closing stages when Nathan Burke was red carded for a forceful challenge on Ben Ahmun.
Reflecting on the result, Bala boss Steve Fisher admitted: “It’s not good enough. Miles off it today. We’ve given them two goals. You give two goals away in this league and it’s a mountain to climb.”
On Shephard’s strike, he added: “The lad’s scored a worldie but we’ve backed off him and given him a chance to run on to it and hit it. We should have defended it better. We spoke about it at half time about what we had to do. But we’ve gave a pen away in the first minute and it kills the game.”
Fisher stressed the need for improvement: “If anyone was in any doubt, we’re in a dogfight. We need to show fighting spirit and togetherness which we had in abundance at the start of the season.
“Over the last month we’ve struggled with it a little bit, individual errors and people not doing their jobs. We’ve got to change it and change it quickly.”
On Nathan Burke’s dismissal, he said: “I thought it was a booking. We’ve watched it back on the screen. I think the referee said he’s gone in high.
But he’s right along the floor. He’s a little bit late but it’s a yellow card, it’s definitely not a red.
“Getting a red card, that’s two weeks on the bounce we’ve had a man sent off. We haven’t had a man sent off all season and then we’ve had two in two weeks. It kills you.”
Looking ahead, Fisher added: “For me, if you lose a game you want to get straight back into another one and put it right. But we’ve got to wait two weeks now. I suppose on one hand it gives you a little bit of time to work on the training ground but we’re really disappointed with tonight.”
On the pitch, Haverfordwest created the first opening when Shephard’s side-foot effort was gathered by Joel Torrance. The breakthrough came midway through the half as Shephard spotted Torrance off his line and dispatched a stunning volley from distance.
The visitors continued to press, with Rhys Abbruzzese forcing a save and Watts, Rees and Ahmun all going close. Bala’s chances were limited, Louis Hall’s surging run and cross failing to find a teammate.
Any hopes of a comeback ended seconds into the second half when Torrance fouled Ahmun, who converted the penalty himself. Bala’s frustration grew as Sam Billington’s free kick deflected wide before Burke’s late red card capped a miserable night.
Blues Boss Tony Pennock was delighted with the win: “Really big. After last week’s performance, we wanted the boys to give us a reaction and I thought they were fantastic tonight from the start of the game all the way to the end. I thought we thoroughly deserved the win.”
Other results: Caernarfon Town 1 Flint Town United 1; Cardiff Met University 2 Llanelli Town 1; Connahs Quay Nomads 2 Colwyn Bay 1
Fixtures, 16 December: Cardiff Met v Briton Ferry Llansawel. 20 December: Flint Town United v Haverfordwest County. 21 December: Connah’s Quay Nomads v Briton Ferry Llansawel. 26 December: Barry Town United v Cardiff Met; Flint Town United v Connah’s Quay Nomads; Haverfordwest County v Llanelli Town; Penybont v Briton Ferry Llansawel; The New Saints v Bala Town; Caernarfon Town v Colwyn Bay.
