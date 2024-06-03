BALA Town Football Club have announced their first summer signing as Alex Downes joins from Colwyn Bay.
Alex makes the move to Maes Tegid after spending the past two seasons at Colwyn Bay, having helped the Bay gain promotion to the JD Cymru Premier following their title win in the 2022/23 Cymru North season.
The 24-year-old made 107 appearances during his two spells at Colwyn Bay and went on to score 22 goals playing predominantly on the right hand side of the defence.
The Englishman has previously plied his trade across the border with Runcorn Linnets, but earned his first professional contract with Chester in 2018.