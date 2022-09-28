Bala Town sign Tranmere teenager Ethan Jones
Wednesday 28th September 2022 8:30 am
Bala Town’s latest signing, former Liverpool Academy and Tranmere Rovers player Ethan Jones (Bala Town FC )
Bala Town have completed the signing of 18-year-old Ethan Jones fron Tranmere Rovers.
Jones, 18, joins the Lakesiders after completing his scholarship at Tranmere, having spent 10 years on Liverpool’s books in their Academy.
He takes on the number 14 shirt for what will be his first opportunity at first-team football.
