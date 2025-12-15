Crymych 3 – Crannog 1
CRYMYCH returned to the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table with a hard-fought win over Crannog at Tegryn. The visitors arrived on the back of eight straight league defeats but produced a spirited display.
Midway through the first half, Rhodri George struck twice in quick succession to put Crymych in control, though Samuel Dutnell pulled one back before the break to keep Crannog in contention.
The game remained finely poised until the 70th minute when Owain Evans made it 3-1, sealing the points and restoring Crymych to the summit.
Newcastle Emlyn 0 – St Dogmaels 3
St Dogmaels produced a statement victory at Parc Emlyn, overcoming league leaders Newcastle Emlyn. The Saints were boosted by the return of club legend Louis Harding, who immediately troubled the home defence and eventually broke the deadlock on 41 minutes.
The goal came courtesy of a superb move down the right, the Wigley brothers combining before Eddie Wigley delivered a pinpoint cross for Harding to head home, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling support.
Emlyn pressed hard after the interval, but St Dogmaels stood firm.
Manager Dom Williams turned to his bench, and the substitutes delivered: Gwylim Rees skipped past several defenders before finishing brilliantly, while Luke Jones added a third with a composed strike to complete an emphatic win for the Saints.
It was a huge result against top opposition and one that was celebrated enthusiastically by the travelling Saints faithful.
Division Two and Three round-up
Ffostrasol Reserves powered to a 6-2 victory at Bargod Rangers, with braces from Ryan Moore and Adam Dirda alongside goals from Steffan Jackson and a Caleb Ponsonby-Lewes own goal. The hosts replied through David Moore and Sam Skinner, but Ffostrasol’s firepower proved decisive.
Felinfach edged a five-goal thriller thanks to a late strike from Krzysztof Dolniak. William Davies had given New Quay the lead on the half hour, but Felin fought back through Dolniak and Josh Davies. Freddie Dent equalised for the visitors with 15 minutes left, only for Dolniak to settle matters with his second of the afternoon.
Aberaeron and Tregaron Turfs Reserves shared the spoils in an entertaining 3-3 draw. Goals from Llewelyn Lloyd, Rhydian Davies, and Samuel Cope were cancelled out by efforts from Sam Jones, Gethin Bennet, and a penalty converted by Arwel Jones.
In Division Three’s only fixture, Crannog Reserves overcame Crymych Reserves 4-2. The visitors struck first through Iestyn Davies, but Crannog responded with goals from Gareth Davies, Carl Thompson, and Joseph Mansfield before half-time. Iolo Phillips pulled one back on 70 minutes, yet Cynyr Ifan sealed the win with a composed finish 10 minutes from time.
Upcoming fixtures
Friday, 26 December, Division One - Llandysul v St Dogmaels. Division Two - New Quay v Aberaeron.
