Bala Town have announced the signing of 18-year-old Joe Nelson following his departure from Chester FC Academy.
The young defender started his footballing journey at Wrexham AFC as a 10-year-old, before a brief spell at Brickfield Rangers three years later.
He went on to have a short spell at Shrewsbury Town before making the move to Chester FC Academy.
The teenager joined Runcorn Town on loan in January this year, where he made seven appearances before returning to Chester at the end of March.
Nelson makes it eight signings for Bala boss Colin Caton in this summer's transfer window so far, having been on trial with the club for a couple of weeks and featuring in the Lakesiders' preseason friendly against Flint Town.
Bala's JD Cymru Premier campaign gets underway at Maes Tegid on Saturday, 12 August when they welcome Barry Town United.