BALA Town have bolstered their squad ahead of their JD Cymru Premier outing at Connah’s Quay Nomads this evening.
The club has announced that defender Callum Roberts, central midfielder Samuel Billington and keeper Harri Lloyd have joined the Maes Tegid ranks.
27-year-old Roberts arrives at Maes Tegid with a wealth of Cymru Premier experience, having previously played for both Newtown AFC and Connah’s Quay Nomads.
He began his career at Shrewsbury Town before making the move into Welsh football, where he quickly established himself as a reliable and consistent performer.
His time at Newtown saw him play a key role in their European qualification campaigns, while at Connah’s Quay Nomads he was part of a side competing for the league title.
The defender was called up to the Cymru C squad to face England C in 2019, and came on off the bench in a 2-2 draw.
Billington, 23, spent his Youth at Liverpool Academy before making his way into senior football, spending time at Radcliffe, Witton Albion, Bamber Bridge and Southport.
The midfielder played a full 90 minutes for the Town's U21's 2-1 defeat against Ruthin Town Reserves last week, and will now join up with the first team.
Lloyd, who previously represented the Lakesiders in the 2022/23 season, re-joins the club and adds depth to the goalkeeping department.
The 28-year-old kept four clean sheets in 12 appearances in his last season with the club and also played in the European Play Offs for the Town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.