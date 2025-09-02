PWLLHELI FC have confirmed the signing of Hari Lambe from Porthmadog.

Hari brings proven quality and energy to the squad.

Manager Carl Jones said:“Hari is a fantastic addition for us.

“He’s got great technical ability, a strong work rate, and the right attitude.

“We’re really excited to see what he’ll bring to the team this year.”

Hari added: “I’m buzzing to join Pwllheli. The club’s ambition really impressed me, and I can’t wait to get started, meet the lads, and give everything for the fans.”